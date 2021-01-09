Share:

A cop was gunned down by a citizen who was carrying an AK-47 rifle in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the reports, Battagram District is a district in Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A policeman, Hawaldar Noor Ali Shah, has allegedly been killed by the firing of a citizen identified as Abu Bakr in Battagram district.

Moreover, the Police sources of the district said that Noor Ali Shah tried to stop Abu Bakr from exposing arms and tried seizing the weapon from his possession. Later, the accused shot fire on the cop, leaving him dead on the scene.

The body of the slain cop was boarded to the hospital for carrying out autopsies including legal procedures. Following the firing incident, a police team arrested the accused.