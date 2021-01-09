Share:

islamabad-A man was shot dead by three culprits apparently over old enmity, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Akhter Khan, he said. The dead body was moved to PIMS by police for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the killers on complaint of Sher Khan with Police Station (PS) Sabzi Mandi while further investigation was underway, he added.

According to him, Sher Khan lodged a complaint with PS Sabzi Mandi that Sohbat Khan along with two others accomplices fired and killed his brother Akhter Khan. The troika managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, he said. Police registered case and started investigation.

In yet another incident, a speeding car hit and killed a cyclist namely Sibtain at I-8/1, the limits of PS Industrial Area. Rescuers shifted the body to PIMS for post-mortem. Police registered a case against car driver Aslam on complaint of Shehzad, the son of deceased and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the dacoits and auto theft gangs deprived seven citizens of cash, mobile phone, four cars and two motorcycles in the capital, according to police spokesman.

Police started investigation after filing cases, he mentioned.

He said Sheikh Salim lodged complaint with PS Sihala that gang of four armed men stopped his car and snatched cash from him at Kahuta Road. After committing the crime, the dacoits fled, he added. Police filed case and started investigation.

He further shared that auto theft gangs lifted four cars and two motorcycles from jurisdictions of police stations Aabpara, Karachi Company, Golra, Shalimar, Industrial Area, Koral and Lohibher. On complaints of victim owners, police registered cases against unknown car/motorcycle lifters and started investigation, the spokesman said.