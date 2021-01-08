Share:

Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on 29th of November 2020. A total of 121,181 students appeared in the test across the country. The result was announced and uploaded twice, once it was announced and uploaded onto PMC’s official website and taken down on the very first day pretexting to get fixed a few absenteeism errors. This is appalling to know that the results of a few students was completely different when it was uploaded again claimed by students from Sindh province.

This is not being done for the first time with medical students, last year the same blame was also imposed on the credibility of the National Testing Service (NTS) with proofs which also caused enragement among students to a certain extent. The destitute testing systems are causing distress among students and parents who burn the candle at both ends to achieve desired results after paying an exorbitant amount for preparations.

Horrifyingly, screen-shots of slips and results are doing rounds on social media in which variance between seat numbers and the final result can be seen. It has been claimed by a large number of students that their seat numbers have been allotted to other students, how it can be possible if the test is being conducted in a transparent way? Students expressed that this is the concern of grave for them and uttered to retake the in a transparent way. I urge the authority concerned to look into the matter resolve concerns of students and also requested not turn blind eye to the fact as Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Education did in his statement: He has nothing to do with MDCAT.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.