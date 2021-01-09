Share:

Warsaw-The number of illegal border crossings into the European Union fell by 13 percent to around 124,000 last year, the EU’s border agency said Friday.

“This was the lowest number of illegal border crossings since 2013,” Warsaw-based Frontex said in a statement. The agency said the decrease was largely due to Covid-related restrictions on movement in 2020. But, while overall numbers were down, Frontex said there was an increase through the West Africa, Central Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes.

It found the migrants detected were most often Syrians, followed by Tunisians, Algerians and Moroccans. The biggest decrease was seen along the Eastern Mediterranean migratory route through Greece, where numbers fell by more than 75 percent to around 20,000.

The number of illegal border crossings in the Western Mediterranean decreased by 29 percent to 17,000.