Share:

PESHAWAR - The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Agha Khan University (AKU) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the treatment capacity of serious patients of coronavirus at specified hospitals.

Secretary Health KP, Sayed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Dean Agha Khan College, Dr Adil H Haider signed the MoU wherein KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, DG Heath Services Dr Niaz Muhammad and other officials were present.

Under the MoU, the Agha Khan University would review the capacity of Corona ICUs and High Dependency Units at specified hospitals of the province and take steps to enhance its capability and performance abilities.

The University would also provide necessary and modern training to the doctors, nurses and paramedics working at Corona ICUs while master trainers in Corona Critical Care discipline would also be prepared. Likewise, the Health Department and Agha Khan University in cohesion would make a Central Coordination System for treatment of serious coronavirus patients.

Under the MoU, the doctors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a tale-ICU would take assistance from doctors inside and abroad to treat and operate upon the patients and take advantage of their experience.

Earlier to signing the MoU, Dean Agha Khan College Dr Adil H Haider along with a delegation met with the Provincial Health Minister and briefed him on the different aspects of the MoU.

The KP Health and Finance Minister said the MoU with Agha Khan University would help enhance the capacity of Critical Care Management medical staff to save maximum number of lives.

The Minister also told the delegation about the KP government’s revolutionary initiative of Sehat Card and hoped that Agha Khan Hospital would also be on its panel very soon. The people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa living in Karachi would also benefit from this free of charge healthcare facility, the Minister added.