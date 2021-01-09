Share:

KARACHI - National Amateur Golf Champion Umar Khalid on Friday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on the occasion that it was a feat to be a national champion at a minor age. He lauded Umar Khalid for winning 60th National Amateur Golf Championship during the current month. He said that the government was trying to ensure and encourage sport and healthy activities in the country. Imran Ismail said that the government was also making all-out efforts to encourage players. He said that Umar Khalid would be supported for playing in international competitions. Amateur Golf Champion Umar Khalid on the occasion said that he was thankful to the Governor for his appreciation and support.