Another milestone has been reached in Pakistan’s indigenous armament programme—an extended-range guided Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been successfully tested and approved to join our arsenal. Called the ‘Fatah-1’, it has been reported that the new weapon system would give the Army the “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory”. It is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 km. This weapon is a conventional, long-range rocket—what adds to our capabilities however, is that precision guidance technology has been applied as well.

Development in Pakistan’s indigenous weapons programme is important—with the giant next-door neighbour always threatening aggression and scheming attacks, it is imperative for us to keep up with India’s arms research and carry out updated conventional and non-conventional weaponry development. The development and publicity of Fatah-1 are good for Pakistan in many ways—not only is it a good addition to our armaments since it will allow for more accurate attacks with less civilian collateral; because of the precision to strike into enemy territory it also sends a message to enemies, abroad and within, that Pakistan’s indigenous military equipment development is going strong and the army is well prepared.

The war-like atmosphere pushed by India on our border necessitates spending on defence arsenal. However, the prospect of matching India’s size and level of financial injections will still take quite some time and research. More quality armaments such as the Fatah-1 will have to be rolled out and tested. The launching of Fatah-1 leads to the hope that there might be a Fatah-2 as well in the future—the development of these warheads are all part of the response to India’s own cold-start doctrine—Pakistan needs strong defences to protect itself.