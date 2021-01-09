Share:

PESHAWAR - Engr Dr Hassan Nasir on Friday assumed charge as new Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP). Dr Nasir has done doctorate in Civil Engineering from Canada and a master degree in Business Administration from Preston University in Pakistan. He has worked in Canada and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as remained member Board of Directors PEDO. He also served as Chairman Department of Civil Engineering CECOS University.

After taking the charge, he held a detailed meeting with heads of all departments. He was briefed on the affairs and operations of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they would work as a team to bring a visible improvement in services. He said that all available resources would be utilized to make the company one of the best sanitation companies of the country.