ISLAMABAD-Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman assumed the charge of his office on Friday. According to a hand-out, on his arrival at the Police Lines Headquarter, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Operations Haroon Joya, AIG HQs/Logistic Ifran Tariq Khan, SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad Syed Tanveer Mustafa, SP Saddar Zone Sarfraz Virk, SP Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP City Zone Umer Khan, SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter and other senior and junior police officers presented him a warm welcome. An active police squad also presented a guard of honour to the IGP. DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed introduced all the police officers with newly appointed IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on the occasion. Soon after taking over the charge of his new office, the IGP presided over a high-level meeting. Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said he hoped that all officers would give top priority to merit and discipline while discharging their professional duties. All senior police officers, who attended the meeting, briefed the IGP about their sections and fields.