BAHAWALPUR - Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of PTI has said that PTI govt would never compromise on corruption. Talking to journalists here, he said that PTI was given mandate by masses in general elections to curb corruption in every walk of life. He said that previous rulers made money and assets by damaging national exchequer. He said that PTI govt took action against corrupt elements. He said that the Opposition leaders were holding public gatherings and taking out rallies in order to protect their financial gains. He, however,said that investigation into corruption cases of the Opposition leaders would remain underway.