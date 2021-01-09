Share:

ISLAMABAD - While hearing the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday directed the Lahore Accountability Court (AC) to furnish details of pending cases before it.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the bail plea filed by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. The bench also directed the NAB to submit report about the completion of Hamza’s trial.

When Hamza’s counsel wanted to say something on the merit of the case, Justice Mushir remarked not to discuss the merits of the case as the facts about the case are shameful.

The NAB special prosecutor general briefed the court about the pending cases before ACs, Lahore. He said that 46 cases are pending in two accountability courts in Lahore while the case of Hamza Shehbaz is at number 44.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the Supreme Court had already ordered that corruption cases should be conducted on daily basis. He inquired from the prosecutor general that when Hamza’s trial will commence. The prosecutor informed that the government has decided to set up 30 more courts. He added that the burden on the existing ACs will be reduced after the establishment of these new courts.

Advocate Nazir Tarar, counsel for Hamza, argued that his client is behind the bars for the last one year and seven months. He said that the case trial held twice in a week. Justice Yahya remarked that it is not appropriate to keep the accused in the jail till the completion of the trial. He said that hearing of new cases is not right. “If the accused is not appearing before the court the accused’s bail could be canceled,” he added.

When lawyer prayed to grant bail to Hamza, Justice Mushir Alam told him let the report come so that they could know when the trial would be completed.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Hamza Shehbaz was arrested in Ramzan Sugar Mills scam. He is behind the bars for the last 18 months. Hamza’s counsel pleaded that the NAB had filed a reference against him, which comprises of voluminous record and proposed 110 prosecution witnesses (PW) out which only three PW have recorded their statements. The apex court adjourned the hearing for two weeks in this matter.