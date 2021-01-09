Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday castigated the opposition parties for politicizing the tragic Mach incident to gain political mileage.

Such people were insensitive and inhumane, who even did not refrain from political point-scoring on tragic incidents, he said in a statement. Shibli Faraz lamented that the political orphans of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were doing politics on the bodies of slain Hazara coal miners.

“Maryam Nawaz will have to tell the nation as why she had not condoled with the families of the martyrs of Model Town, Lahore, who were brutally murdered during the tenure of her uncle as Punjab chief minister,” he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent address, had used the word ‘blackmailing’ for those, who played politics over every issue. He equally shared the grief and pain of the bereaved families of slain Hazara colliers and considered it the government’s foremost responsibility to provide them justice.

The prime minister had taken exemplary steps for the betterment of poor and oppressed segments of the society, he added.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz also said that PM Imran Khan had already instructed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the real perpetrators of the terror incident and award severe punishment to them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the political orphan’s of PDM had visited Quetta to play politics on the tragic incident for nefarious objectives, adding the people of country had rejected PDM leadership and they could not get sympathies of the masses now.