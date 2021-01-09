Share:

Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 499,517. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10, 598 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,007 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 224,004 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 144,111 in Punjab, 60,751 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,351 in Balochistan, 38,970 in Islamabad, 8,451 in Azad Kashmir and 4,879 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,242 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,679 in Sindh, 1,718 in KP, 187 in Balochistan, 436 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,043,604 coronavirus tests and 40,898 in the last 24 hours. 455,445 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,266 patients are in critical condition.