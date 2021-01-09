Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Friday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly calling the bereaved families of Hazara martyrs in Mach as blackmailers.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the victims were not balckmailers but were demanding their rights.

“Calling people blackmailers who are in grief, represents the low mentality. This statement of Imran Khan is height of insensitivity,” he said in a statement.

The PM, he said, had “shamed the entire Pakistani nation with his despicable personality. Imran Khan should ask for an apology from the Hazara community and the nation.” Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would visit Quetta as soon as the Hazara community buried the victims of gruesome Mach incident.

PM Khan said, he would visit Quetta within hours if the slain coal miners were buried. The Prime Minister said, the government had accepted all the demands of Hazara community and the bereaved families would be compensated and fully taken care of as they had lost their bread earners in the despicable incident. Imran Khan said, the Mach incident was part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan. He said, the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PM Imran Khan should withdraw his statement on the Mach massacre.

He further said that treating a grieving community with such disdain represented a negative mindset. “It seems that Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarrassed his supporters as well. The supporters must be reviewing their choice,” he said.

Kundi said that the Hazara community should not pin hopes with such a “hopeless” government. “The entire nation is grieving and mourning the Mach tragedy but the egoistic person who suffers from illusory perception of himself is calling the mournful community blackmailers.

Nothing could be more disgraceful than this narrative,” Kundi said.