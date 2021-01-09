Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan desires to promote cooperation with Cuba in the areas of trade, economy, health and culture.

Talking to outgoing Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote who called on him here, he said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Cuba and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, economy, health and culture.

President Alvi said both countries needed to identify and explore areas of trade and investment cooperation.

He also stressed the need for cultural and parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan deeply appreciated the Cuban assistance in the wake of 2005 earthquake by sending medical teams and providing scholarships to Pakistani medical students.