RAWALPINDI-Protest demonstrations in solidarity with the victims of the Macch attack continued on Friday on Chakri Interchange and Adiala Road.

The protestors belonging to Shia and Sunni sects chanted slogans against terrorists involved in killing 11 coal mine workers in Macch and demanded Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to visit Macch besides issuing orders for earlier arrest of culprits.

The protests also caused massive traffic jams in both localities. Police, following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, provided security to the protestors.

According to details, more than 200 members of Shia and Sunni sects assembled at Chakri Interchange under the leadership of Maulana Sajjad Hamdani, Maulana Shajar Abbas Hamdani, Chaudhry Raza Qami, Maulana Shabbar Abbas Qami, Chaudhry Rajasab and Chaudhry Jamil Akram of Sihal and staged a protest demo to show solidarity with the families of victims of Hazara community. Holding placards and banners, the protestors also chanted slogans against the terrorists involved in Macch massacre and against the government. They also demanded PM Imran Khan to immediately visit Quetta to soothe the victim families.

Addressing the participants, the speakers vehemently denounced Macch brutality and urged the government to arrest culprits involved in murders of innocent coal mine workers.

“Hazara community should be provided with security by the government and law enforcement agencies,” they said.

The mob was about to block Motorway when the notables of area including Chaudhry Farrukh Raha, Chauhdry Irfan Ali Khan, Master Chauhdry Tahzeem and Jabir Shah along with SHO Police Station (PS) Chontra Inspector Zaheer Butt reached there and negotiated with the protestors. Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully after successful talks with Chaudhry Farrukh Raza and police officials.

Similarly, scores of protestors including females and children gathered at Khuwaja Corporation on Adiala Road and registered strong protest against Macch attack. The protestors were led by ex-nazim Union Council Dhama Syedan Syed Jamil Hussain Kazmi and former vice chairman PML-N Syed Asad Kazmi.