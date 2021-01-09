Share:

Peshawar - Bashing the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for its move against the government, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the drama staged by PDM has flopped as the public has straightaway rejected its narrative.

He also said that all the public gatherings of PDM held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been complete failure as the general public turned a deaf ear to it.

He further said that PDM has got nothing to do with democracy or public interest rather it wants reconciliation to save their illegal wealth they have allegedly accumulated by plundering the public exchequer and made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give them any NRO and they will be held accountable for their corruption.

He said this while talking to media persons during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected cabinet of Nowshera Press Club here on Friday.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash and other relevant highups of information department were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister claimed that PDM was an alliance of rejected political parties gathered to save their corruption adding that these so-called politicians were trying to deceive people in the name of democracy. The chief minister said that PTI has been voted for change and to root out the corrupt practices in the system adding that incumbent government will continue its efforts for corruption-free Pakistan.

While responding to a question, the chief minister stated that the provincial government will not only complete its tenure of five years but will also again come into power with the support of public.

Talking about the performance of his government, Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government has done everything to put this province on the path of rapid development and several mega developmental projects have been matured which would be completed within the stipulated time.

Mahmood Khan said that KP was the first province to devise its first ever Food Security Policy under which short-term, mid-term and long-term measures have been proposed to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural production.

The chief minister said that efforts are underway to provide maximum employment opportunities to people adding that work on a number of economic zones and various communication projects was in full swing. He hoped that on the completion of these projects, the province would emerge as hub of trade and economic activities in the region.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent government believed in free media and always welcomed the positive criticism by media.