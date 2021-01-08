Share:

Dr Fehmida, Nasir discuss promotion of sports in GB

LAHORE - Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Friday, to discuss about the promotion of sports activities in the region. According to PSB spokesman M Azam Dar, the Federal Minister said that Gilgit Baltistan is rich for sports activities and commended the efforts of the GB government for the promotion of sports events. In the meeting, Dr Fehmida discussed about the positive impact of sports especially for better physical and mental health. She was of the view that sports help in the building of a healthy society. She emphasized the importance of sports activities and said that revival of sports was very important. She said along with sports, tourism should also be promoted. “Participation in international level sports events will not only contribute to the positive change of the young generation, but will also help in creating a better image of Pakistan,” she said. Dr Fehmida asked the minister to encourage GB women towards sports. “The govt support is always with the upcoming talent and will also arrange sports activities in future.”

Ijaz, Shabbir, Fazil, Ali on top in national bowling

LAHORE- Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Fazil Maniya and Ali Suldera excelled in the second round of men singles of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship being at Leisure Arena Bowling Club. According to PTBF spokesman here on Friday, in the first round, Ijaz got first position with 787 point, Shabbir Lashkarwala got 2nd with 786 points, Fazil Maniya 3rd with 757 points and Ali Suldera 4th with 743 points. A total of 25 players are taking part in the men singles event. The men doubles and team event will begin today (Saturday) and the concluding ceremony will be held on Sunday at 5pm. A total of Rs 1 million cash award will be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.

Central Park Club thrash Badoki Club

LAHORE- Central Park Cricket Club thrashed Badoki Cricket Club by 128 runs in the Central Park T20 Cricket Tournament match. Batting first, Central Park posted 198-6 in 20 overs with Sohail Ahmed hammering 66 and Mubashar Habib 63. Badoki Club’s innings was folded at paltry 70 runs in 14.5 overs. Saad bin Athar clinched 4-16 and Abdul Ghaffar 3-15. Mubashar was named man of the match. Meanwhile, the final of 3rd Ch M Hussain Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played between City Gymkhana and Brite Morning Club today (Saturday) here at LCCA ground. Arif Saeed of Service Industries will be chief guest.