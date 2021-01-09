Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) received as many as 12,010 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in 2020 and made all-out efforts to resolve them.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB’s facilitation centre received total 12,010 complaints including 4,460 of sanitation, 2,050 water supply and 5,500 electricity during last year and addressed all on urgent basis.

He informed that the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of RCB’s Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

To a question he said, the RCB approved 1,049 maps of illegal buildings and collected revenue amounting to over Rs31.44 million under amnesty scheme launched in 2020 to facilitate the residents.

He informed that the board had launched an amnesty scheme for illegal residential buildings under which the owners had been asked to legalise their illegal structures without fines.

He said that a special awareness campaign had also been launched through banners, posters and newspapers ads.

He informed that the scheme was launched on the directives of President Cantonment Board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik to facilitate the owners of illegal buildings constructed before 2015.

Qaiser Mehmood said that the Board was giving approval of the maps of illegal buildings particularly residential within three days.

To a question, he informed that a special operation against illegal constructions in commercial areas would also be launched soon.

He told that the board was also preparing a list of the officials, allegedly involved in illegal construction so that after proper inquiry, strict disciplinary action could be taken.

He said the amnesty scheme had been launched to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end. Several residents had constructed residential buildings without approved building plans which causes problems for the civic body, he added.

The spokesman said the scheme was launched initially for a period of two months but extended till December 31, 2020 on the request of the residents.

The owners of illegal residential buildings constructed on a plot up to 10 marlas were being regularised, he said.