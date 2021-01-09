Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rihanna looked absolutely radiant as she showcased her glowing complexion after sharing a two-minute makeup tutorial on her cosmetics brand’s YouTube. While promoting Fenty Beauty’s new soft matte powder foundation, she could be seen smoldering at her reflection in a small gold mirror with a face full of glam makeup. ‘Y’all better get with it!’ The 32yearold star’s brand captioned the stunning shot. ‘Get the tea on how to pull up in flawless filtered skin without the cake (because you know we don’t play that) in your perfect complexion match.’Additionally, Fenty Beauty’s urged its more than 10.5 followers to view Rihanna step-by-step YouTube video on ‘how to pull up in flawless filtered skin without the cake.’ ‘So today we’re going to be talking about our brand new powder foundation,’ she began, while promising to show fans all her ‘tips and tricks.’