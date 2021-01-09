Share:

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour has said that a peaceful atmosphere is important for flourishing businesses and industries, so that they would help attract new investments and create job opportunities in the province.

Sherbaz Bilour while talking to Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan, in his office on Friday praised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for the establishment of sustainable and durable peace in the province.

On the occasion, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, president Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar, and Haji Afzal and Chairman of the Chamber Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Liaison, Imran Ishaq, were also present. The meeting thoroughly discussed the overall law and order situation especially the Hayatabad dacoity.

They lauded the KP police department’s sacrifices rendered by the police officers and jawans in line of the duty, which has made possible for establishment of durable peace in the province. They viewed that the business community looks at the sacrifices of police force with great pride and dignity, which were unmatched and unparalleled.

Sherbaz Bilour said that a peaceful and favourable environment is essential for boosting trade and economic activities in the province. He stressed the need of further improving security of bazaars, shopping markets and trade centres in the province.

The chamber president urged the police to hold an investigation into the dacoity at the Ittehad Super Store, Hayatabad, and take a strict action against those behind this incident.

CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan, on the occasion, assured the business community that the police department will ensure security of commercial markets and trade centres under a comprehensive security plan as per recommendations and proposal of the SCCI and relevant stakeholders.