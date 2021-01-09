Share:

BADIN - The Majlis Wahdatul Muslmeen, Shia Ulema Council, ISO and others held protest demonstration in front of Press Clubs including Badin, Tando Bago, Matli and others towns and cities against Mach massacre which left 11 labourers martyred.

The protestors chanted slogans against inhuman act and incompetency of the government. The protestors also paid sit-in near Bago canal bridge for several hours. The protest was addressed by Syed Nadir Ali Shah, Molvi Gul Muhammad Hyderi, Qambar Ali Shah, Juman Shah, Dilbar Sindhi, Molana Abid Hussain Najfi and others.

While addressing, representatives said some elements intended to spread sectarian riots in the country and they were exercising such brutal act.

They said despite of dozens of protests across the country, federal government was paying no heed to expose those elements involved in massacre. They said genocide of Hazara community was inhuman, adding that it was regrettable that heirs of the martyrs were not justified.

The sit-in protest was also participated by representative of JUI-F, Molvi Abdul Wahid Farooqi to make solidarity with protestors.