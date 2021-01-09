Share:

LAHORE - Different organizations on Friday extended sit-in outside the Punjab Governor House to more places in Lahore including two important entry/exit points to express solidarity with Hazara community protesting in Quetta, adding to the woes and miseries of motorists. The sit-ins were extended to Imamia Colony on GT Road, Ferozepur Road near Chungi Amar Sidhu and Thokar Niaz Beg on Multan Road, causing huge inconvenience to motorists entering/leaving Lahore.

The GT Road sit-in caused huge inconvenience to motorists coming to Lahore from Northern side and also obstructed the railway traffic which caused several hours of delay in the departure and arrival of trains at Lahore Railways Station. The authorities apologized to the passengers for the delay and announced they were making arrangements for smooth running of trains. Besides, it also choked the GT Road, the main artery of traffic towards Lahore from the cities and towns on the north. The normal traffic at the Motorway was also affected by the sit-in at Thokar Niaz Beg as long queues of vehicles were seen on Multan Road, Canal Bank Road and arteries connecting Lahore to the cities and towns towards the south. While the traffic on Ferozepur Road was also affected badly by the Chungi Amar Sidhu sit-in, creating problems to the commuters of the eastern suburbs and towns of Lahore, and the Lahore Metro Bus Service was also suspended for some time and later it was reduced to travel between Shahdara and Kalma Chowk only. The Metro Bus authority has warned the passengers of possible suspension of the bus service if the sit-in became violent or spread to other areas along its route.

The sit-in choked the traffic on several areas in the city and affected the commuters overall situation badly as thousands of passengers failed to reach Railway Station, bus terminals of intercity transport and their work places in time.

MWM Punjab general secretary Abdul Khaliq Asadi also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for refusing to visit Quetta and said PM should realize that he was not standing on container anymore and was holding the office of the prime minister of the country. He demanded the PM to offer apology to the victims families and get out of the control of the opportunist advisors and ministers around him to realize his obligations towards the nation. He also warned that victims families could decide to march towards Islamabad if prime minister failed to visit them. He also warned that the responsibility of any violence and untoward incident in the peaceful sit-ins would be the responsibility of the government.

PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari and other leaders visited the Governor House sit-in and expressed solidarity with the protesters and the families of the victims of Machh coal miners’ killing. Azma Bukhari crticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his refusal to reach out to the victims families and Quetta and terming their demand of his visit as ‘blackmail’. She said the political parties of the country were supporting the victims families without any political interests and only due to humanitarian reasons.