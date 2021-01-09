Share:

QUETTA - After successful talks, the protesters of Hazara community late Friday night ended six days long sit-in and announced to bury the victims who were shot and killed by terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach district on Sunday.

Protesters also ended sit-ins in different cities of the country after successful talks late Friday.

Following the written agreement, the Shuhda Action Committee announced that the coal miners would be buried as the government had accepted their demands.

According to officials, PM Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa would soon visit Quetta to meet the families of the victims.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi who led the talks on behalf of the government said that such incidences of violence must now come to an end. Zaidi said that a written agreement had been reached with the Shuhda Action Committee. “No such written accord has ever been struck before with any other government,” he added.

“The demands put before us were difficult,” said Zaidi, adding that the officers who had to be removed have been decided. The minister said that if governance in Pakistan “had not been so poor, poverty like this would not have existed.”

“People would not have been massacred like this,” he said, adding: “Foreign elements wish to create sectarian division in Pakistan.”

With the agreement reached, the sit-in by the families of the victims of the massacre, which had been staged for the past six days in freezing cold temperatures, came to an end. Zaidi also announced scholarships on behalf of his ministry for the children of all the victims.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan thanked the mourning families for agreeing to bury their loved ones. “We will try our utmost to serve you better,” he said, adding that the system that does not have justice as a foundation does not prosper. “You have honoured us and Balochistan by agreeing to our request (for the burial of the slain miners),” Jam Kamal said.