Share:

LAHORE- Salman Ali Agha, Umar Amin and Musaddiq Ahmed scored match-winning tons that earned wins for Southern Punjab, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively on the opening day of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2020-21, which commenced on Friday at three venues in Karachi.

Besides the trio, Central Punjab’s Saad Nasim and Muhammad Akhlaq also hammered hundreds but their efforts went in vain at the NBP Sports Complex. Southern Punjab captain Sohaib Maqsood won the toss and asked Sindh to bat first. Opener Sharjeel Khan (44) provided the side a flying start after the early loss of Khurram Manzoor (1). Captain Saud Shakeel and Asad Shafiq added 66 runs for the third-wicket before Asad (69) fell to Aaron Summers for 45 while Saud fell for 60 and Hassan Khan struck unbeaten 38 as Sindh were bowled out for 309 in 49.1 overs. Pacers Mohammad Ilyas and Summers picked up three wickets each.

Salman continued his rich form by scoring a sparking unbeaten 106 off 75 balls that took Southern Punjab home. Opener Zain Abbas, who had retired hurt, came back to finish the chase with Salman and remained unbeaten on 75. Southern Punjab chased down the target losing six wickets in 48.3 overs. Anwar Ali and M0hammad Umar took two wickets each for Sindh.

An unbeaten 115-run innings off 136 balls by Umar Amin guided Northern to their 285-7 score after they were put into bat by Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex. The left-handed Umar added 106 runs for the fourth-wicket with captain Mohammad Nawaz who scored 60 off 65 balls with the help of six fours. Raza-ul-Hasan and Umaid Asif took two wickets each for Balochistan. Balochistan were bowled out for 249 runs in the 47th over in reply. Captain Imran Farhat top-scored with 49 off 46 balls while Ayaz Tasawar hit 44. Aamer Jamal, Nawaz and Mubasir Khan took two wickets each. Umar Amin was named player-of-the-match.

Centuries by captain Saad Nasim and Muhammad Akhlaq took Central Punjab to their 305-7 after they were put into bat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Akhlaq hammered 117 while Saad smashed 101 runs. Arshad Iqbal (63) also batted well. KP chased down the score in 46.3 overs, courtesy a dazzling unbeaten 103 off 97 balls by Musaddiq Ahmed who came into bat after openers Fakhar Zaman (70) and Israrullah (40) had added 80 runs for the first-wicket. Captain Khalid Usman contributed with unbeaten 35. Waqas Maqsood claimed 3 wickets and Qasim Akram 2.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 311-6, 48.3 overs (Salman Ali Agha 106*, Zain Abbas 75*; Anwar Ali 2-60, M Anwar 2-60) beat SINDH 309 all out, 49.1 overs (Azam Khan 69, Saud Shakeel 60, Asad Shafiq 45; M Ilyas 3-36, Aaron Summers 3-72, M Imran 2-47) by 4 wickets.

NORTHERN 285-7, 50 overs (Umar Amin 115 not out, M Nawaz 60; Raza-ul-Hasan 2-39, Umaid Asif 2-54) beat BALOCHISTAN 249 all out, 46.3 overs (Imran Farhat 49, Ayaz Tasawar 44; Aamer Jamal 2-24, M Nawaz 2-47) by 36 runs.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 311-5, 46.3 overs (Musaddiq Ahmed 103*, Fakhar Zaman 70, Israrullah 46; Waqas Maqsood 3-43, Qasim Akram 2-57) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB 305-7, 50 overs (M Akhlaq 117, Saad Nasim 101; Arshad Iqbal 2-63) by 5 wickets.