ISLAMABAD-The Pakistani government has been urged to take more serious notice of the revocation of Article 370 and 35A by the Modi-led fascist government of India on August 5, 2019 and use its all diplomatic channels to expose the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces and level the world opinion for the resolution of the long outstanding Kashmir dispute.

These views were expressed by speakers at a reception hosted yesterday by the National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) in honour of President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Raja Fahim Kayani. Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat presided the reception.

Addressing the Occasion, Chairman J&KSM Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that more than 50,000 Indians have acquired Kashmir domiciles while 1.5 million are under process, India wants to change the proportion of the population in occupied Jammu & Kashmir following the Israel model.

He added that Pakistan is a source of great support for Kashmiri people who are fighting for the protection and integrity of Pakistan.

While praising the role of diaspora community in UK & Europe, Altaf Bhat said that Raja Fahim Kayani, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban and others have done invaluable work for the Kashmir cause for which we pay tribute to all them.

Chairman JKSM Altaf Ahmed Bhat further said that, Hazrat Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Zafar Akbar Bha, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders are languishing in Indian jails and all the stakeholders especially the government of Pakistan need to increase their efforts to ensure immediate release of the arrested leaders.

Addressing on the occasion, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK (TeK UK) Raja Fahim Kayani said that the sacrifices made for the independence movement of Kashmir will not go in vain. The dark night of Indian oppression is about to end soon. The strength and stability of Pakistan is the guarantee of the independence of Kashmir and India must get out of Kashmir soon.

He said that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for self-determination right in all circumstances.

He thanked the Pakistani nation for always supporting the Kashmiris and said that the Pakistani people have stood by the Kashmiris in every difficult phase. “We have done our part to make the Kashmir cause known to the world, and we will continue doing this till the freedom of Kashmir,” he asserted.

He also asked the international community to play its role in giving Kashmiris their right to freedom.

In his remarks, President JI Youth Azad Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan Nisar Ahmad Shahiq said that Kashmiris fighting for independence are fighting the great jihad of history.

The sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go unnoticed. Sacrifices of Kashmirisis an eternal story, he said urging the United Nations to take notice of the massacre of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.