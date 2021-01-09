Share:

ISLAMABAD- The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 309.80 points, with positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 45,654.34 points against 45,344.54 points on the last working day. A total of 696,434,331 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 641,437,173 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.642 billion against Rs25.521 billion previous day. As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 222 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 163,810,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.81, Hum Network with a volume of 44,943,500 and price per share of Rs6.15 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 38,005,500 and price per share of Rs25.26.