A police party lead by SSP West Suhai Aziz conducted raid at a house in Manghopir in the case of the body of a missing child found from out-skirts of the city on Saturday.

“Some suspects have been detained from a house where the missing child, Arbaz, was reportedly seen last time,” according to the West district police chief.

The police team has also found some key evidence of the crime from the rooftop of the house, the SSP said. Moreover, the crime mystery likely to be solved after the forensic report, the police official stated.

The body of 12-year old Arbaz, who was missing from Ghazi Goth of Manghopir, was found from a deserted place in the area yesterday. The family had immediately reported Manghopir police after the child was missing but the police didn’t search for the child, according to sources.

The body of the child later found had mark of a blow at his head. The higher officials had earlier summoned details of the incident from police.

Similar incidents of kidnapping and murders of children are getting frequent, as per reported in Karachi recently two more children were abducted and murdered in Gulbarg and Lyari areas of the city.