KARACHI - vibrant freight service is the major way forward for a progressive and sustained economic growth, said Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Khan Swati during his visit to Qasim International Container Terminal (QIPT) on Friday. “Railways, freight and economy are the three interdependent variables connected linearly with each other,” he said. Muhammad Khan Swati said that one of his prime objectives, as the Minister of Pakistan Railways, was to increase the volume of freight handled by the department. The CEO of Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmed Memon informed the minister that railways was working in close liaison with Dubai Port World (DP World) and has also offered it construction of a container terminal so as to further streamline its activities of management at QIPT, a major container loading and unloading facility in the arena of port operations. Swati also visited Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT), the facility for unloading of imported coal at Port Qasim. The Minister for Railways also visited Marshalling Yard in Pipri.