People in Karachi to experience a chilly morning as the temperature in the morning was recorded at 5.8°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, (PMD) Karachi is currently experiencing a wave of cold Siberian winds.

The speed of the Siberian winds may increase today on Saturday, the meteorological department director said. Furthermore, the Met office forecasted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.

The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director conveyed.

Earlier this week, the Met department had said the cold episode will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.