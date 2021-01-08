Share:

The longest lingering and unresolved Kashmir issue, which was lying in the cold storage of the United Nations for almost 55 years, was revived and activated by Pakistan in 2018 and 2019 when its democratically elected Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the UN General Assembly sessions consecutively for two years highlighting the burning Kashmir issue, the Palestine issue and rising Islamophobia. Afterwards, the Kashmir issue has been discussed by the UN Security Council more than twice in a year.

The UN and its Security Council, the international community as well as international human rights organisations have been expressing serious concern and condemning the fascist RSS Modi regime of India in continuing suppression and atrocities on innocent, unarmed Kashmiris through an indigenous and unarmed struggle for securing their fundamental right of self-determination.

But somehow or the other, due to various factors and interests, they do not pressurise the biggest democratic and human-rights violating country, India beyond expressing concerns and condemnation.

The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity. Negation of this right, as is continuously being resorted to by India in its illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir is gross negation of human freedom, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its covenants, to say the least.

The UN Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) had adopted the resolution way back on January 5,1949 embodying the principle of the right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The resolution duly mentioned that the question of IIOJK will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite. Both Pakistan and India, which had taken the Kashmir issue to the world body, had agreed to implement the resolution. But even after a long 72 years, the people of IIOJK continue to still live under a brutal Indian occupation, as Indian prime ministers from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, down to current Narendra Modi, RSS follower, continue to flagrantly and shamefully dishonour their commitments and the UN Security Council finds itself helpless to get its resolutions implemented by India.

January 5 every year is commemorated as the Right of Self-Determination Day for the oppressed people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory. As already stated, it was on this day way back in 1949 that UNCIP had adopted the resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in IIOJK under UN auspices to enable the Kashmiri people to realise their basic and fundamental right to self-determination. The UN must honour its own commitments which were made 72 years back long ago.

The day’s (January 5) commemoration by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over, by the people and the government of Pakistan, is quite obviously aimed at reminding the international community, which is somehow blind and sleeping over continued brutalities and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by the occupying Indian security forces, that they cannot shy away from their responsibility towards the people of Kashmir living continuously under persistent oppression and atrocities.

In order to continue maintaining its illegal control, India has persistently continued its repressive regime in IIOJK through various mechanisations and brutal state terrorism.

Since August 5, 2019, following India’s illegal merging IIOJK in the Indian Union and placing its entire eight million plus population under detention and military lockdown and siege, through continuous and unilateral steps, the fascist Indian regime of Narendra Modi has created an environment of fear and chaos in its occupied territory.

More than 500 days of continued lockdown and the absence of fundamental freedom continue to challenge the conscience of the international community and India’s credentials of being a respectable member of the United Nations and the world community at large.

Pakistan has been and will continue in a determined and committed manner to extend all political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of people of IOJK till they realise the right of self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Kashmiris determination to continue their unarmed and just indigenous struggle against all brutalities, atrocities, suffering and killings of Kashmiri men, women, young girls and boys and children is bound to wake up the long sleeping conscience of the international community and secure their long denied right of self-determination sooner or later, Inshallah.