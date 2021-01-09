Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Treasury and the Opposition on Friday traded barbs in the Senate over the alleged arrests of political workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance of opposition parties.

The Opposition alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been found involved in launching crackdown against hundreds of its political workers each time before PDM’s scheduled rallies across the country.

In October last year, PDM had started mass rallies as a protest seeking ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fresh elections.

On the other hand, the Treasury rejected the Opposition’s accusations stating that it is the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that has launched a crackdown only against the “corrupt” leadership of major Opposition parties and no arrests of political workers have been made in the past.

The protest of the mourners of Shia Hazara community also came under discussion in the house as the opposition demanded that Prime Minister should visit Quetta to hear demand of protestors who are holding a sit-in alongwith the coffins of those coal miners, killed in Mach area of Balochistan, in the freezing weather since last Sunday.

PPP Senator Sassui Palijo opening the debate, on the alleged arrests of political workers by the government during PDM’s protest movement, said that the opposition’s movement was being taken as anti-state by the government contrary to the fact that all opposition parties have not resorted to an illegally activity to move forward their protest. She said that political workers were arrested before every scheduled rally of the PDM.

The Opposition lawmaker regretted that Prime Minister had not visited Quetta to hear to the demand of families of deceased and the protestors. “PM should go there and then take the Senate into confidence over the tragic incident of Mach,” she said, adding, that there was frustration among the provinces over this incident.

She castigated the ruling party stating that PM could find some time for a meeting with the founding team of popular Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Ghazi but cannot visit the provincial capital. She further said that PM was not moving ahead from his regular meetings with his party’s spokespersons. PkMAP Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that Prime Minister Imran used to talk about justice, and democracy but he has had not enough courage to tolerate the opposition. “The demands of the PDM were democratic but government launched crackdown every time to arrest workers before PDM’s each rally,” he said adding that cases have been registered against the workers. He said that opposition alliance was struggling while remaining within democratic parameters and acting upon the ideology of non-violence but the government was forcing it to resort to violence.

Senator Usman mentioned names of the many political activists who are facing cases and demanded for withdrawal of these cases. “These cases earn a bad name to the government and the parliament,” he said.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar lashed at the opposition and said that some people were doing politics over Mach incident. “All parties should have been on the same page and would have asked the protestors to bury the bodies first but unfortunately this did not happen,” he said adding that Balochisan was under a wave of terrorism.