The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided deploying army troops outside polling stations during the upcoming by-elections on eight vacant seats of national and provincial constituencies.

According to the sources the election decided to allocate army personnel outside the polling stations instead of their deployments inside the polling stations.

The security responsibilities inside the polling stations will be given to police forces during the by-elections, said sources, adding that the government will be contacted soon for the deployment of troops.

Moreover, in December last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken a decision to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country.

Later, the commission had issued the schedule for holding by-elections on vacant seats in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

It had been announced to hold by-elections in three Sindh Assembly constituencies including PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir on February 16. Moreover, the by-polls on vacant seats of Balochistan will also be held on February 16.

Furthermore, for two seats of Punjab including one for the National Assembly (NA), the commission had decided to organise by-elections on February 19.