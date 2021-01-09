Share:

ISLAMABAD - A US delegation led-by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David F Helvey visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and held formal consultations on the Pak-US Strategic Level Defense Dialogue, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. “Issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defense and security cooperation came under discussion during the meeting,” the ISPR said. “Both the sides exchanged views on regional security, deepening of bilateral defence and security ties, as well as military cooperation.”

The press release also said that the US side reaffirmed commitment to long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with Pakistan. According to the ISPR statement, David Hevley reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with Pakistan and thanked Lt Gen Mirza for Pakistan’s pivotal role in supporting Afghanistan peace negotiations.

The US envoy discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism and the urgency of reducing violence, restarting meaningful negotiations between Islamic Republic negotiators and the Taliban.