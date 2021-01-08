Share:

We consider only robbers who rob cars, rob bungalows, people or commit crimes but this is not always true. In fact, the bandits are those people who are whitewashing the country in high positions. The systematic corruption is hollowing out the country.

There are many such social evils in our society, in the shape of respectable and well-disciplined personalities, but in reality, they are literate criminals and a big cause of the collapse in this country. Look at the different departments, everyone is indulged in some kind of corruption and bribe. It is an unfortunate fact that if you have to take work from any department or any office, you must belong to a wealthy or resourceful family, otherwise, it’s very difficult for you to get your work completed.

SIRAJ AHMED ABBASI,

Sindh.