ISLAMABAD-Zayn Malik recently became a dad, when he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child back in September.

And the One Direction alum is preparing to share another labor of love with a new album on the way.

He dropped his latest single Vibezrecently, as he unveiled the album art for Nobody Is Listening and announced that his third studio album is due out on January 15.

The 27yearold teased the second single from the album on Instagram, writing: ‘Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!’He posted a short clip of the song with an animated version of the album art, depicting a collage of colorful faces with only white eyes, under his name and the album title in red.Malik also posted Vibez to YouTube in full, along with some single art, a painting of him in a convertible with a ‘VIBEZ’ license plate, in front of a city skyline.