



ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to Doha here on Sunday. According to details, the customs officials during search of a passenger at Benazir Bhutto International Airport recovered 2.5-kg of heroin. The ANF arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Nasar who was leaving for Doha through PIA flight. It is worth mentioning here that heroine smuggling incidents to foreign countries have increased during recent months. In the last one month at least 10-kg heroine has been recovered from passengers leaving for different countries through Islamabad airport.