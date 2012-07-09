SIALKOT - The first spell of monsoon rains on Sunday exposed the height of negligence of the Sialkot TMA due to which all the main city roads including Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura, Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road and Airport Road, all the surrounding congested residential, industrial and commercial areas were flooded with rainwater.

All the decades old chowked sewerage and drainage lines over flowed due to rain in the city.

When contacted, TMA Administrator Pervaiz Iqbal Butt told the newsmen that cleanliness of all seasonal Naullahs was briskly underway. He claimed that de-watering pumps and electrical motors installed for disposal of drainage and rainwater could not function due suspension of electricity which left various areas inundated.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned of Sialkot MET office forecast more wide-spread rains in the region and in all catchment areas during the next 24 hours.