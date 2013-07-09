SIALKOT-The main stream political parties have started electioneering for by-polls to constituency (PP-123 (Sialkot-III) scheduled to be held on August 22.PML-N had fielded Mansha Ullah Butt (former special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister), against PTI's barrister Daud Ahmed and PPP candidate Haji Mushtaq Ahmed Mughal as these three candidate have deposited their nomination papers. All of the main political parties have changed their candidates who had contested the May 11, 2013 general elections from the constituency.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Federal Minister for Water and Power) has vacated the seat by retaining his national assembly seat. Kh Asif won from constituency (NA-110, Sialkot-I) and constituency (PP-123, Sialkot-III) in May 11, 2013 general elections.PPP's Advocate Khawaja Awais Mushtaq and PTI's Advocate Mian Shakeel Ahmed were knocked out by PML-N's Kh Muhammad Asif in May 11 general elections. However, according to local independent political observers, the PML-N would clinch this seat in the coming by-polls, as the party is in very strong position.