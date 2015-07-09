LAHORE - After the Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) highlighted corruption in the process of procurement for Punjab Saaf Pani Project (SPP)‎, the provincial government has made changes in its tendering process.

According to sources in TIP, the Punjab government was warned by TIP in a letter against prequalifying M/s ACE and four other firms which have joined hands and made four different Joint Ventures (JVs). The Punjab Saaf Pani Company has approved consortium of four JVs: Engineering General Consultants (EGC) (Pvt) Ltd in association with Associated Consulting Engineering (Pvt) Ltd (ACE), ECSP & Dongbu Engineering; EGC (Pvt) Ltd in association with ACE, ECSP & SMEC; ACE (Pvt) Ltd in association with EGC, ECSP & Dongbu Engineering; and ACE (Pvt) Ltd in association with EGC, ECSP & SMEC, the letter states.

“Transparency International Pakistan has noted that M/s ACE and four other firms have joined hands and made four different JVs, and Punjab Saaf Pani Company has illegally prequalified them,” the letter reads. Now after TIP’s pointation of corruption in the said process, the Punjab government will consider only one JV of above mentioned four firms, the sources told this scribe.

TIP had asked Punjab Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Pasha to immediately call off the procurement for Saaf Pani Project and prepare fresh list of shortlisted firms/JCs, and issue new Letter of Invitation (LOI) with the Request for Proposal (RFP).

It is the first project in which the Punjab government has been warned against corruption as the TIP’s focus had been on Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments after the Punjab government had entered into an agreement with TIP to ensure transparency in governance. TIP, however, had not raised any objection in any project since then.

In the letter addressed to Punjab Finance Minister and Punjab Saaf Pani Company Chairperson Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, TIP referred to a complaint it received against what it called “the collusion” in approval of four joint ventures (JVs) of same firms in SPP in LOI, bids to be submitted on July 2, 2015.

“In case of non compliance of above advice, the procurement might be declared as mis-procurement, in collusion with officers of Punjab Saaf Pani Company,” TIP Chairman Sohail Muzaffar warned.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has repeatedly overstated a transparent Saaf Pani Project of billions. Under this project, according to CM Shahbaz, year 2017 has been fixed as the target of provision of clean water to the majority of the population of Punjab.

Initially 307 water filtration plants would be set up in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Bahawalpur and its scope would be expanded to the whole province under a phased programme.

The chief minister also said that water facilitation centers would be set up under Punjab Saaf Pani Project and solar panels would also be installed for operating water filtration plants. He had also directed that this project should be implemented speedily and all concerned departments should work in a coordinated manner.