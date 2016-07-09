Islamabad - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a state funeral and day of national mourning in honour of the man who owned just two sets of clothes, but whose work uplifting the nation's destitute and orphans cemented his place in the hearts of the masses.

"We have lost a great servant of humanity," Sharif said in a statement. "He was the real manifestation of love for those who were socially vulnerable, impoverished, helpless and poor. This loss is irreparable for the people of Pakistan."

The prime minister also announced another Nishan-i-Imtian for Edhi.

Meanwhile, three provinces Singh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced three-day mourning for Edhi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah expressing his profound grief on the sad demise of Abdul Sattar Edhi has announced three-day mourning all over the province.

He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was great man who served the humanity irrespective of their cast, creed, religious or sectarian discrimination. The people like him are born in centuries.

President Mamnoon Hussain also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Sattar Edhi. "The services of late Edhi will always be remembered and people working in the field of social work will feel proud by following in his footsteps," the President said in his condolence message addressed to Bilqees Edhi (wife) and Faisal Edhi (son) of late Abdul Sattar Edhi,

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif expressed his deepest sorrow over sad demise of Abdul Sattar Edhi who breathed his last on Friday late.

According to ISPR, in his condolence message, COAS said that country is deprived of a great human being. He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was a world renowned philanthropist, social activist, and a true humanitarian.