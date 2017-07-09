LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Saturday. However, light rain/drizzle occurred at few places in Khuzdar and Karachi.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Lasbella, FATA and Kashmir. Nokundi remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu and Dalbandin was recorded 44C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana 43C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39C and 26C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 41 per cent. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for parts of the country including Lahore on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places of Kashmir and at isolated places of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, upper Fata and Islamabad.