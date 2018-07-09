Share:

Islamabad - Health experts on Sunday have advised that all the people living with diabetes must take extra care during monsoon. Diabetic patients should keep their feet free of moisture as it is imperative to avoid any infections that could result in amputation.

Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon Dr Yasir Javed while talking to private news channel said, the number of people with diabetes is increasing in the country and this is a testimony to the fact that there is still not much awareness on the issue. Although people living with diabetes require extra care, the list of care points during monsoon is even longer. He said that the humidity, sweat, and moisture during monsoon is conducive for the growth of fungi and other microorganisms. Those with diabetes should be extra careful in this weather and follow a proper eating pattern and personal hygiene, he said. Furthermore, diabetes lowers a person’s immunity and therefore, it is imperative to watch out for any associated complications during monsoons. The doctor advised the onset of monsoons, because the weather gets hot and humid. Due to their low immunity, this is the time when people with diabetes tend to succumb to respiratory problems. They can also develop itchiness all over the body if they get wet in the rain, he said. Special care should be given to the feet. Monsoon can harbour the growth of fungal infections in the feet which can further turn into gangrene. Dr Yasir said that if it remains unchecked by a medical professional, this can even lead to amputation. All in all, the rainy season is a very tricky period for those with diabetes. However, with proper care and dietary restrictions, one can tide over this weather with ease. Another physician Dr Hassan said that monsoon is the time when dirty water mixed with sewage and soil can cause infections. Monsoon is also the time for eye infections. People with diabetes must ensure that they get a regular eye examination done to keep any infections at bay. He said that people living with diabetes should avoid eating out as contaminated food and water can cause food poisoning, diarrhoea, and cholera. Moreover he advised to carry an extra pair of clothing and footwear. It is important to keep the feet absolutely clean and dry to avoid any infections. “Use talcum powder on the feet before you wear socks and closed footwear in order to keep them dry”, he mentioned. The doctor further said, “Take off wet socks and footwear immediately and dry the feet with a soft cotton cloth. Check for infections and injuries in the spaces between your toes regularly. It is not enough to clean the feet with only soap and water. You must also dry them well to prevent the growth of any infection. Keep your toenails short and clean always”.

3 simple tips for keeping infections at bay

1. Eating regularly on time is essential for controlling an increase in insulin levels. Consume food cooked at home or one that has been freshly made. Also read about common monsoon diseases and how to prevent them.

2. Make drinking water safe by boiling or just stick to bottled mineral water to protect yourself against water borne diseases.

3. Be cautious against dengue which is transmitted by the bite of mosquito that thrives in clean stored water. Wear full sleeved clothing, use nets and repellents while sleeping and maintain a nutritious diet.

According to doctors water logging on roads and lanes of cities localities are an open invitation of water borne diseases and corrective measures should be taken to keep diseases at bay. It is suggested that people stay indoors and avoid getting drenched in this rainy season.