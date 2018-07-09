Share:

BADIN - At least 10 people including two minor fainted due to consumption of unhygienic foodstuff in a local hotel at Talhar on Sunday.

Fainted people including Talib Solangi, Mir Hassan, Yar Muhammad, Yousuf, Amin Chaniho, Mir Ali and others were rushed to Matli Hospital. Tando Ghulam and Mir Ali Nawaz rushed to Hyderabad Hospital due to critical condition.

It was learnt that the fainted traders stayed at the hotel after selling out their cattle and they were served dinner at the hotel and they became fainted after taking food.

Cash and other valuables of the fainted people were also snatched. Police was investigating the matter.

MEDICAL CAMP

Sana Medicare Badin organised a free medical camp for the people of Badin and other areas on Sunday.

Patients from Badin and other areas were facilitated free diagnose, treatment and medicines including ultra-sound.

While talking to media, Dr Hassan Soomro said that the aim of the camp was to provide free health facilities to the citizens of Badin and other areas.

He said more than 2,600 patients were benefited and they were facilitated free medicines. Dr Soomro said that he intend to serve the poor and humanity.

The camp was joined by renowned specialists and doctors of Karachi and Hyderabad including Dr Niaz Hussain Kirio, Dr Hafiz Bashir, Dr Noor Hassan Kumbhar, Dr Hassan Soomro, Dr Huma Anjam Soomro, Dr Anila Shoukat Panhwar, Dr Ashfaque Ahmed Memon, Dr Usman Soomro and others.

12 ARRESTED: On strict directives of Badin SSP Sarfraz Nawaz, district police continued stern action against criminals and social evils.

In this connection; Tando Bago, Badin, Matli and Talhar police raided at different spots around 12 proclaimed offenders and absconders were arrested. FIRs were lodged against them.