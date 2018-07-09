Share:

MAZAR-E-SHARIF - More than 30 militants have been killed and more than a dozen other were injured in Chamtal district of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province since Saturday, police spokesman in the northern region Sayed Sarwar Hussaini said Sunday.

"Up to 34 rebels have been killed and 18 others injured since launching cleanup operations in Chamtal district on Saturday," Hussaini told Xinhua. "Only two security personnel have been injured in the ongoing operations against Taliban rebels in Chamtal," the official said.

Taliban militants have yet to make comment.

Meanwhile, two local policemen were killed and another injured after a police van ran over a mine outside Mehtarlam city, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province on Sunday, the spokesman for provincial governor, Sarhadi Zawak said.

According to Zawak, a mine planted by militants on a road outside provincial capital Mehtarlam city, struck a local police vehicle Sunday morning killing two police on the spot and injuring another.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Laghman province have yet to comment.