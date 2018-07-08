Share:

­ATTOCK-Political leaders have reacted in different ways to the NAB court verdict against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield case.

PTI and other political parties have hailed the decision and termed it victory against the corruption and the corrupt leaders while PML-N has condemned the decision terming it selected and targeted accountability.

Former MPA Ejaz Bokhari said that the verdict is as per the law as Nawaz Sharif and others could not prove their innocence. Former chairman of Punjab Bar Executive Committee Syed Azmat Bokhari said that apparently the verdict is as per the law but the actual position will be cleared after the detailed verdict is released.

Member Punjab Bar Council Zulfiqar Naqvi while giving his comments said that he could be in position to say something after going through the verdict. Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP) welcomed and hailed the historic decision of NAB Court announced by Judge Muhammad Bashir against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar on proved corruption charges in the Avenfield reference. Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 10 years, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz seven years, and Safdar has been given 1 year prison term.

Maryam Nawaz, who was a candidate from NA-127, has been disqualified from contesting elections. The CPP Chairman Engineer Jameel Ahmad Malik now demanded that the Federal Government and NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal carry out trial of Asif Ali Zardari who has done massive corruption all his life. “Even if it is a selected and targeted accountability, we welcome it. The reason is very simple one. In our country, the corrupt rulers are never punished for their corruption so what is wrong in the decision,” he said. Everyone knows that Nawaz Sharif looted national wealth, he added.

Former district nazim and PTI candidate for NA-55, NA-56 Attock and PP-3 Attock Major (r) Tahir praised the court verdict and said that the verdict was as per the laws of the country. He said that this decision was very much expected as all the accused could not prove their innocence. Former state minister Amin Aslam said that it was landmark decision in Pakistan and a testament to the untiring struggle and steadfast stand of Imran Khan.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party Advocate Ahsanuddin said that it was a historic decision as Nawaz Sharif and his daughter could not prove their innocence however he said that they have the chance to knock the doors of High Court and Supreme Court.

The PML-N leaders including former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, candidate for NA-55 Attock, and Malik Sohail Khan, candidate for NA-56, condemned the verdict. They termed it targeted accountability. They said that Nawaz Sharif was their leader under all the circumstances, and said that PML-N was united to face all the consequences. They said, PML-N would follow its future line of action as per the directions of President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif.