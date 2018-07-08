Share:

­MIRPUR (AJK)-Describing the Accountably Court verdict against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as travesty of justice, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that cases, trials and decisions of ‘unseen forces’ cannot keep the nation away from its leaders.

In his reaction to accountability court verdict announced on Friday, Haider, also head of AJK ruling PML-N, said that some political pigmies are celebrating the decision against Nawaz Sharif without realizing that it has weakened the democracy in the country.

The AJK PM said that at a time when Kashmiris are observing death anniversary of their legendary freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani, awarding sentence to Nawaz Sharif, a political hero of Kashmiri people is disservice to the nation and country.

Terming Nawaz Sharif as great patron of Kashmiri people, Raja Farooq Haider said that no power on earth can create gulf between people of Kashmir and Nawaz Sharif.

Rejecting the decision of the court as biased, the AJK PM said, “We had reservation from day one on the proceedings of the court as the charges framed against Nawaz Sharif and others were vague, unfounded and politically motivated”.

Emphasizing that prosecution has miserably failed to prove corruption of single penny against Nawaz Sharif, Raja Farooq Haider said that cases against Nawaz Sharif are nothing but a political vendetta. Terming Muslim League as founder party of the country, he said that workers of the party cannot be coerced or intimidated through such politically-motivated tactics. He expressed his optimism that the people of Pakistan would revolt against the decision by casting their vote in favour of PML-N on July 25.