LAHORE - Police and NAB officials have yet to finalise operations to deal with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and expected crowds at the Lahore airport on Friday.

Captain Safdar on Sunday stunned NAB investigation teams and police as he appeared at an election rally in Rawalpindi before courting his arrest. Interestingly, NAB Lahore had dispatched several teams to KP to catch Safdar one day after he was convicted in the Avenfield corruption reference.

Accountability Court Islamabad on Friday sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years, Maryam to seven and his son-in-law Safdar to one-year in prison in the reference. Safdar disappeared after the verdict but surfaced in the twin cities on Sunday and surrendered to NAB hours later.

The NAB teams were sent to arrest Safdar as the anti-graft authority received arrest warrants from the Accountability Court Islamabad. The NAB has already started the process to arrest Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Captain retired Safdar as per law in order to implement the court judgment in letter and spirit.

A police official said they would assist the federal institutions during the security operations and it would be responsibility of the NAB to arrest the ousted prime minister in case he lands at the Lahore airport.

Maryam Nawaz last night shared the flights schedule on social media stating that the flight would land at the Lahore airport on Friday evening as per the schedule. PML-N, the largest political party in Punjab, has also announced their plans to welcome their leader. Many PML-N leaders and a large number of workers are expected to reach the airport before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

A NAB spokesman on Saturday claimed that investigation teams of the national accountability bureau were deployed at the Lahore and Islamabad airports to ensure immediate arrest of the convicts. When contacted, a NAB official last night said they were waiting for (landing) time but did not share any further details.

A police official who spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity said the police would implement a comprehensive security plan to deal with protesters and maintain peace and law and order in the metropolis.

Police would use multiple techniques including roadblocks and placing large-size containers to disrupt the movement of protesters. The government would implement the plan according to orders of the provincial government, the official said.

Punjab Police Inspector General Kaleem Imam last week warned that there would be zero tolerance for violators of the code of conduct prescribed for the general elections 2018. He said the police are ordered to deal with the violators strictly.

On the orders of IGP, the police have intensified crackdown against political workers who violated the code of conduct during election campaigns across the province. A police spokesman on Saturday said that the police action was taken against more than 1500 political workers during the last two weeks across the province.

The violations included aerial firing, fireworks, display of weapons, and use of loudspeakers.

Police, during the last couple of weeks, registered at least 246 cases against more than 1,500 workers of different political parties for violating the code of conduct devised by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to officials, hundreds of cases were registered against supporters of different political parties including PTI, PML-N, PPP, and independent candidates. Punjab IGP had directed his force that they should continue to take non-discriminatory actions against those who violate election commission’s code of conduct.

Earlier, all the RPOs, DPOs, CPOs, and even SHOs were reshuffled across the province. Police official say the purpose of the large-scale transfers and postings was to ensure holding of free, fair, and transparent elections.

Also, Syed Kaleem Imam last week directed all officers of the Special Branch in all districts of the province to increase coordination with field teams so that criminals and anti-social elements can be brought to justice.

The chief expressed these views when he was chairing a high-level meeting on the working of Special Branch at the Central Police Office. Punjab Additional-IG Special Branch Muhammad Farooq Mazhar briefed the IGP about working of the Special Branch, an intelligence gathering network of the provincial police.

DIG (Intelligence) Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Commandant Police Intelligence Punjab DIG Intisar Hussain Jaffari, SSP Imran Mehmood and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The IGP said that the “law and order situation is facing new challenges during election season so all the officers of the Special Branch should do their duty with great enthusiasm, passion, and hard work so that all the efforts by anti-social elements to sabotage the peaceful environment could be countered immediately.”

The IGP while issuing directions to senior officers said, “It was the prime duty of Special Branch to inform field officers regarding anti-social elements and their planning and for that purpose, the officers of Special Branch have to show a sense of patriotism and honesty in their performance.”

Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered the police to launch new operations to eradicate crimes and anti-social activities. He said that the Special Branch should play its role of surveillance and report on the implementation of the code of conduct during election days so that free and transparent elections could be ensured in the province. He also directed the use of information technology following the principles of community policing to reduce the crime rate in the province.