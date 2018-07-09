Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down a bandit here in the remits of Khokharapar police station. Police said that the gunmen ridding on a motorbike interpreted passerby Ahmed Siddiqui on gunpoint at Saudabad Chowck, when police was informed on police complaint cell 15, by the locals about the bandits roaming in the area.

Police mobile patrolling in the area managed to rush on the spot and asked bandits to surrender when armed gunmen resorted firing to avoid arrest which resulting encounter took place. During exchange of fire one of the bandits sustained bullet wounds and fell from the motorbike while comrade managed to flee. Police shifted the culprit to hospital where he succumbed to his injures while police recovered two TT pistols and other valuables from his possession. Police registered the case against the accused persons but found nothing for the identification of the bandit killed and shifted the body to morgue after autopsy.

Meanwhile, an injured person who was wounded over offering resistance on a robbing bid in Korangi neighborhood on Saturday succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to SHO Enayat Marwat, at least three people who has been identified as 26-year-old Mobin, son of Mehboob Ali, 25-year-old Zafarullah and 26-year-old Nasarullah were wounded when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire during armed robbery, adding that the armed men opened indiscriminate fire at the victims when they offered resistance on a robbing bid.

The injured persons were moved to hospital where Mobin Mehboob breathed his last on Sunday. Deceased was a resident of Korangi area and hailed from Faisalabad, however, the remaining injured persons remained admitted to hospital where doctors termed their condition out of danger.