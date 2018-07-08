Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid respect to Hazrat Syed Jalaluddin Bukhari (RA) during a visit to his shrine in Uch Sharif the other night.

He was accompanied by PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari drove to the bungalow Bukhari where Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Syed Zammarud Hussain Bukhari and his son Makhdoomzada Syed Ghulam Hassan Zammurud Bukhari received him. The Sajjad Nasheen showed him relics belong to the Bukhari family and fastened Imam Zaman to his shoulder.

Later he along with Makhdoom Syed Zammurud Hussain Bukhari and his son visited the tomb of Hazrat Syed Jalalddin Bukhari Surkh-Posh (RA) and laid a floral wreath on his mazar. On the occasion, the PPP chairman prayed for prosperity and integrity of Pakistan and electoral victory of PPP in the general elections. The Sajjada Nasheen performed Dastarbandi of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.